Japan's New VLS Sub Designed To Hem In China

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Japan has revealed an innovative submarine design featuring vertical launch systems (VLS), signaling a strategic shift in the nation's naval warfare approach amid escalating regional tensions.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI) , a leading Japanese defense company, unveiled the new VLS submarine concept for the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), Naval News reported this month.

The report says the VLS is likely fitted between the submarine's sail and bow and is driven by a diesel-electric propulsion system. It also says the submarine has aft-positioned sails and bow-diving planes, emphasizing increased maneuverability.

The new submarine will replace Japan's Taigei class, the latest submarine class in the JMSDF's fleet. KHI is also participating in a study with the Japanese Ministry of Defense on loading standoff missiles on submarines.

Naval News says the JMSDF's future submarines will feature high stealth technology, high detection capability, improved maneuverability and carbon dioxide removal technology. The report says this may be in anticipation of future changes in JMSDF submarine operations.

Naval News notes there has been a proliferation of SLBM-capable submarines and an increasing trend of standoff missiles. It says that loading standoff missiles on submarines will change their passive operations to active and embed them within the integrated firepower supporting the JMSDF's cross-domain operations.

Japan has embarked on a significant submarine program to bolster its capabilities to match China's growing submarine fleet and to better monitor North Korea's submarine movements.

Japan's 2023 Defense White Paper notes that China's submarine fleet grew from 40 units in 2013 to 57 in 2022. Chinese submarines may have also infiltrated Japanese waters, with Reuters reporting in September 2021 that the JMSDF identified an alleged Chinese submarine and a destroyer outside territorial waters off Amani Island.