United News Presenter's Apartment Hit As Enemy Drones Attack Kyiv Last Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Following Russia's overnight drone attack on the capital city, an apartment of Andrii Kovalskyi, a presenter of the United News joint information telethon, has been seriously damaged.

This is reported by Ukrinform, referring to Andrii Kovalskyi's Facebook page.

The journalist's friends announced a fundraising to help his family.

As Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported earlier on Telegram , the bearing walls between the floors 24, 25 and 26 in that residential building were partially destroyed. One of apartments caught fire, which was promptly extinguished by rescuers.

A local resident was taken to hospital with injuries. Another one received medical aid at the scene.

