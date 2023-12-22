Department Of Turkmengaz Increases Gas Condensate Production

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 22. The
Lebapgazchykarysh department of the Turkmengaz State Concern in
Turkmenistan produced over 36,000 tons of gas condensate from
January through November this year, Trend reports.
During the specified period, the division of the relevant state
concern exceeded the production plan by 3 percent, or by 1,050 tons
of gas condensate.
Furthermore, the department's production plan for the first 11
months of this year was set at about 34,950 tons of gas
condensate.
The department produced more than 45,400 tons of gas condensate
in 2022, which is the raw material for the Seydi Oil Refinery. The
plan for its extraction was exceeded by 8 percent.
Meanwhile, these outcomes were attained through heightened
productivity in gas fields and the repair and reactivation of
previously dormant wells.
