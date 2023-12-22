Unigreen Energy Mobilizing To Build Solar Power Station In Kyrgyzstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 22. A Russian
"Unigreen Energy" company has commenced preparatory work for the
construction site of a solar power station (SPS) in Kyrgyzstan,
Trend reports.
Representatives of the company conveyed this information during
a meeting with the Chairman of Kyrgyzstan's Cabinet of Ministers,
Akylbek Japarov.
The solar power station, with a capacity of 300 megawatts, will
be built in the Issyk-Kul region. Company representatives briefed
the Head of the Cabinet of Ministers on the progress made thus far,
highlighting that the documentation is currently undergoing
finalization with the relevant authorities.
During the meeting, Japarov underscored that initiatives aimed
at developing renewable energy sources stand as a priority for the
state. Consequently, maximum efforts will be exerted to address any
issues hindering the realization of the SPS construction
project.
Furthermore, he directed that this initiative be added to the
list of priority projects for the year 2024.
According to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the
country generated 11.099 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity from
January through October 2023, which is a rise of 7.8 percent
compared to the same months in 2022 (10.299 billion
kilowatt-hours).
MENAFN22122023000187011040ID1107645618
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.