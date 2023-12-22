Azerbaijan And Kazakhstan Figure Big In Middle Corridor - US Analyst

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. Azerbaijan and
Kazakhstan play key roles in the Trans-Caspian International
Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor), Matthew Orr, Eurasia
Analyst at RANE, told Trend .
"Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are the key states without which the
route could not function," he said.
As Matthew Orr pointed out, Kazakhstan is the only Central Asian
country with the necessary infrastructure to enable transit along
the Middle Corridor.
"Azerbaijan has the necessary Caspian Sea access. Meanwhile both
Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are investing in the route's expansion
and will most likely continue to do so, their commitment to the
route remains somewhat ambiguous," he said.
According to him, both countries should focus their
transportation efforts on the development of the Middle
Corridor.
"An important indicator to which in the years ahead will be
whether Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan establish durable mechanisms to
ensure continued investment in the Middle Corridor to diversify
their export routes," he said.
The Middle Corridor is a transportation and commerce route
linking Asia and Europe that passes through various nations in the
region. It's a different route from the standard Northern and
Southern Corridors.
The route begins in China and travels through Kazakhstan,
Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. Before reaching Europe, it travels
across the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey and it
provides a land route connecting eastern Asia, particularly China,
with Europe, skipping lengthier sea routes.
