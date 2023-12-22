Karabakh, East Zangezur To Grow Into Key Tourist Landmarks Of Azerbaijan - Health Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. The territories
liberated from Armenian occupation have a lot of potential for
developing health tourism and ecotourism, said Azerbaijani Health
Minister Teymur Musayev during a speech at a panel on "The
Prospects of Development of Medical and Health Tourism in
Azerbaijan" at the Azerbaijani-Turkish Investment Forum at the
Heydar Aliyev Center, Trend reports.
The minister emphasized that health tourism is one of the
fastest-growing forms of tourism sector.
"Our valiant army, led by President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, liberated the occupied lands during the
Second Karabakh War, which we had longed for for 30 years. At the
moment, considerable emphasis is being placed on the development of
tourist infrastructure in restoration and construction projects in
these territories.
Natural resources, climatic conditions, and historical heritage
create unique opportunities for the development of health tourism
in these territories. I believe that the tourism potential of this
region will further contribute to the development of the country's
economy, Karabakh and East Zangezur will become the main tourist
zones of Azerbaijan," he noted.
