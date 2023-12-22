Karabakh, East Zangezur To Grow Into Key Tourist Landmarks Of Azerbaijan - Health Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. The territories liberated from Armenian occupation have a lot of potential for developing health tourism and ecotourism, said Azerbaijani Health Minister Teymur Musayev during a speech at a panel on "The Prospects of Development of Medical and Health Tourism in Azerbaijan" at the Azerbaijani-Turkish Investment Forum at the Heydar Aliyev Center, Trend reports.

The minister emphasized that health tourism is one of the fastest-growing forms of tourism sector.

"Our valiant army, led by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, liberated the occupied lands during the Second Karabakh War, which we had longed for for 30 years. At the moment, considerable emphasis is being placed on the development of tourist infrastructure in restoration and construction projects in these territories.

Natural resources, climatic conditions, and historical heritage create unique opportunities for the development of health tourism in these territories. I believe that the tourism potential of this region will further contribute to the development of the country's economy, Karabakh and East Zangezur will become the main tourist zones of Azerbaijan," he noted.

