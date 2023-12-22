Azerbaijani Oil Prices Down

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. On December 21, the price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta fell by $1.37 to $83.98 per barrel, compared to the previous week, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan also decreased by $1.46 (to $82.17 per barrel).

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $61.8 per barrel, which is $1,42 less than the previous price.

In general, the cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea decreased by $1.29 on December 21 compared to the previous indicator, to $80.58 per barrel.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on December 22.