Overseas Flight Fees Drop In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. A decrease in
prices for air transportation from Azerbaijan to overseas has been
observed in recent months, Trend reports.
The dynamics of price decrease are noticed for flights to
Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries as well as other
overseas countries.
In August 2023, airline ticket prices reached an all-time high.
At the time, the average price of a flight to CIS nations was 1099
manat, or $646, while to other foreign countries was -1141 manat,
or $671. In November, the average price to CIS countries declined
to 528 manats, or $341, and to other international countries, to
641 manats, or $377.
Over the last three months, the cost of airline tickets to CIS
countries has decreased 2.08 times (571 manat or $335), to other
countries - 1.78 times (500 manat or $294).
