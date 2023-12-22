Fighting Necocolonial Tendencies Stands As Today's Necessity - Azerbaijani MP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. Persistent and
re-emerging neo-colonial tendencies must be fought today, said
Deputy Chief of Staff of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) Rustam
Mahmudov during a briefing titled "Decolonization Dialogues:
Legacy, Challenges and Progress", Trend reports.
"It is now more important than ever to recognize and confront
persistent and re-emerging neocolonial tendencies that perpetuate
injustice within societies and countries, increasing barriers to
sustainable development for the most vulnerable and posing a
significant threat to equitable global cooperation," he said.
Mahmudov stressed that Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the
Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) over the past four years has focused on
mobilizing support to help those affected by the colonial past,
accelerate the decolonization process, and raise awareness about
neo-colonialism.
"This conference will provide an excellent opportunity to
discuss the colonial legacy and its diverse manifestations, as well
as contemporary challenges related to briefing, including progress
in this area and trends in neo-colonialism," he added.
The international conference "Decolonization Dialogues: Legacy,
Challenges and Progress" kicked off in Baku. The conference was
organized by the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement
(NAM), the Baku Initiative Group, and the NAM Youth
Organization.
