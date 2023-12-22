Azerbaijan's Central Bank Appoins New Counselor To Its Governor

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. Rashad Mammadov
has been appointed a new counselor to the governor of the Central
Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Trend reports via the CBA.
Prior to this appointment, Mammadov worked at PASHA Bank OJSC as
Director of the Operations and Control Department (2015-2017),
Chief Operating Administrator (2017-2018), and Director of the
Operations Department (2018-2023).
Thus, the number of the counselors to the CBA governor has
reached three, including Vugar Aliyev and Shahin Mahmudzade.
