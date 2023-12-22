Azerbaijan's Central Bank Appoins New Counselor To Its Governor

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. Rashad Mammadov has been appointed a new counselor to the governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Trend reports via the CBA.

Prior to this appointment, Mammadov worked at PASHA Bank OJSC as Director of the Operations and Control Department (2015-2017), Chief Operating Administrator (2017-2018), and Director of the Operations Department (2018-2023).

Thus, the number of the counselors to the CBA governor has reached three, including Vugar Aliyev and Shahin Mahmudzade.

