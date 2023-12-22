Panchmukhi Air And Train Ambulance Services In Kolkata Is Guaranteeing Non-Risky Transfer Processes

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) December 21, 2023 1:16 am - While shifting patients we at Panchmukhi Air and Train Ambulance in Guwahati maintain the highest level of safety and comfort all along the journey.

Monday, December 18, 2023: Medical transportation is a tricky and risky task to deliver and only that company that is well certified can offer the best service to the patients keeping their medical condition intact until the evacuation mission gets completed. Panchmukhi Air and Train Ambulance guarantees to offer Air and Train Ambulance from Kolkata with the efficiency of an emergency room of a hospital that makes it possible for the patients to complete the entire journey without laying any fatalities or complications on the way. We are never delivering any risky or complicated medical evacuation service to the patients!

We have all the essential medical equipment installed inside the air and train ambulance including a suction machine, spinal board, oxygen cylinder, cardiac monitor, nebulizer, defibrillator, infusion pump, syringes, IV fluids, first aid kits, medicines, and other necessary equipment that can be essential in stabilizing the medical condition of the patient. We at Air and Train Ambulance Services in Kolkata have access to the best medical team that is available inside the ambulance carrier for providing a non-troublesome and risk-free traveling experience to the patients right from the very beginning until the end.

Panchmukhi Air and Train Ambulance Services in Guwahati has Access to the Best Facilities

While shifting patients we at Panchmukhi Air and Train Ambulance in Guwahati maintain the highest level of safety and comfort all along the journey to make sure the entire evacuation mission is delivered without compromising the well-being and stable medical condition of the patient. We have a dedicated case-managing team that handles the logistics of medical evacuation missions in an effective and non-risky manner and eventually concludes the journey in the safest possible manner. With our top-of-the-line life-saving facilities we can deliver the best traveling experience to the patients.

At an event when our team at Air and Train Ambulance Services in Guwahati was called to request an air ambulance transfer for a critical patient, we didn't waste time and organized the transfer mission almost within 4 hours. We managed to deliver the best possible care and medical attention to the patients throughout the journey since we were traveling with a medical team that was certified to offer onboard medication to the patients. We managed to incorporate all the essential medical equipment inside the air ambulance so that the journey wouldn't be complicated at any point for the patients.

