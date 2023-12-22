A Local Family Business Welcomes The 3Rd Generation

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) December 21, 2023 3:36 am - (1888PressRelease) Setting the groundwork for success, Michael understood the imperative of assembling an exceptional team to introduce an innovative car-buying experience to Eastern Suffolk County.

(1888PressRelease) Setting the groundwork for success, Michael understood the imperative of assembling an exceptional team to introduce an innovative car-buying experience to Eastern Suffolk County. He sought individuals who were not just qualified but possessed exceptional skills, ambition, and a proactive spirit.

Michael Lucki was raised in the car business. After selling his first car at age 12 to his Earth Science teacher and working summers and school breaks, Michael joined the family business working at Riverhead Toyota in 2011. He worked with the family business to help grow accessories sales and implement more modern finance methods. Both areas were designed to give the customer a better experience.

In 2012 Michael took the next step in the progression to improve the new car buying customer experience by hosting a Test Drive Event at the Riverhead Raceway where customers could test drive over 15 makes and over 100 models on 3 separate test drive tracks.

Michael then worked at Riverhead Ford and Riverhead GMC as a Finance and Sales Manager continuously looking for ways to improve the customer experience.

After several years, Michael made the decision to relocate closer to his wife's family in Maryland. Transitioning to the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA), he aimed to channel his fervor for customer experience by collaborating with car dealerships across North America. As a NADA Management Instructor, he mentored numerous individuals, gaining invaluable insights from the triumphs of high-performing dealerships.

After a rewarding six-year tenure at the Academy, Michael felt a calling. His mission to deliver unparalleled customer service spurred his quest for a new opportunity. Serendipitously, an opportunity arose that resonated deeply with his aspirations – the available Mazda store in Riverhead. Michael wasted no time in seizing this chance, swiftly taking action to transform his vision into reality.

Finding the right talent was closer than expected. His sister, Sonya Lucki, a standout saleswoman at Riverhead Toyota, expressed a keen interest. With her background in Corporate Recruiting and Sales, Michael recognized Sonya as the perfect fit to spearhead the Sales department.

Additionally, a family friend, Greg Williams, known for his dedication to providing top-tier customer service at his bicycle store on the North Fork, caught Michael's attention. Engaging Greg in discussions about overseeing the service and parts department, Michael witnessed Greg's immediate enthusiasm to be part of an exceptional venture. Without hesitation, Greg eagerly embraced the opportunity, ready to contribute wholeheartedly to the endeavor.

With a great core team in place, we invite you to come check out the full line of Mazda cars. Meet Michael, Sonya, Greg and the rest of the growing team at Riverhead Mazda. We look forward to providing you with a great experience buying your next car and servicing your current one.

For more information about the team at Riverhead Mazda, visit ,call us at (631) 721-9900 or stop by our dealership located at 1421 Old Country Road, Riverhead, NY, 11901.

About Riverhead Motors

Riverhead Motors started in 1958 and is currently operated by the 2nd and 3rd generation of Leo Sternlicht. Their existing businesses include Riverhead Ford, Riverhead GMC, Riverhead Toyota and Riverhead Mazda.

Riverhead Mazda is open for business and will be hosting a grand opening event on May 4, 2023 located at their showroom at 1421 Old Country Road, Riverhead, NY, 11901. The event starts at 1PM and is open to the public. Stop by for food, games, music and to get to meet the team.