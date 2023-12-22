The Chetu Foundation Donates 1605 To The Toys For Tots Campaign

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) December 21, 2023 4:12 am - Chetu Team Members Donate 70 Toys and 47 Books to Bring Smiles to the Faces of Disadvantaged Children This Holiday Season

The Chetu Foundation, the non-profit charitable arm of global software solutions and support services provider Chetu, is bringing joy to children in need this holiday season through a $1,605 donation to the Toys for Tots campaign and a generous collection of toys and books donated by Chetu team members.

The Chetu Foundation went beyond its financial contribution, implementing a matching program that doubled the impact of team member donations. The Foundation contributed $10 and $5 for every toy and book donated, respectively. Additionally, all monetary donations received were matched dollar-for-dollar.

"We are proud to support our Team Members who donated 70 toys and 47 books or made a financial contribution," said Shaili Bansal, executive director of the Chetu Foundation. "This year, we expanded our holiday program to include Chetu offices in the United States, which supported Toys for Tots, and the United Kingdom, which supported the Salvation Army's Annual Toy Drive."

Bansal highlighted the history of both organizations, sharing the inspiring work they do:

Toys for Tots: Founded by Marine Corps Reserve Major Bill Hendricks and his wife, Diane, in 1947, Toys for Tots has grown into one of the top children's charities in the U.S., distributing millions of toys to millions of children in need annually.

The Salvation Army: Celebrating its 133rd anniversary, the Salvation Army continues its mission of caring for the less fortunate, providing holiday meals, gifts, and support to families struggling during the holiday season.

