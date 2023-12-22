The Role Of Urban Air Mobility In Global Transportation

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) December 21, 2023 6:28 am - The urban air mobility market is estimated to be USD 3.8 billion in 2023 to USD 28.5 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 33.5% from 2023 to 2030.

The Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Market is set for significant growth, projected to surge from USD 3.8 billion in 2023 to USD 28.5 billion by 2030, at a robust CAGR of 33.5% from 2023 to 2030. This growth is fueled by the escalating demand for rapid and efficient transportation solutions and an increasing emphasis on sustainable development.

Key Insights:

Market Dynamics:

Driving Forces: The report identifies the escalating demand for fast and effective transportation and the imperative for sustainable development as key drivers propelling the urban air mobility market's growth.

Download PDF Brochure @



Market Structure: The market consists of diverse segments such as solution types, mobility types, platform operations, range, platform architecture, end users, and regions.

Infrastructure Segment:

Highest CAGR: The infrastructure segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by significant expansion in UAM infrastructure worldwide.

Key Developments: Cities are dedicating resources to establish vertiports, specialized areas for air taxis, and eVTOL aircraft take-off and landing, requiring charging stations, landing pads, and passenger facilities.

Autonomous Platform Operations:

Highest CAGR: The autonomous segment is forecasted to have the highest CAGR, as autonomous aircraft are recognized as efficient and secure transportation solutions that alleviate urban congestion and enhance accessibility.

Technological Advancements: Recent technological advancements enable autonomous aircraft to navigate airspace independently, ensuring smooth take-offs and landings, reshaping the urban transportation landscape.

Ridesharing Companies:

Highest CAGR: The ridesharing companies' segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, revolutionizing urban mobility with vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft or drones, providing convenient and time-saving aerial transportation options.

Regional Dominance:

North America: North America emerges as a key player with the highest CAGR and the largest share during the forecast period. Technological advancements, increased demand for efficient transportation, and government support drive the expansion of urban air mobility in this region.

Major Key Market Players:

Leading Companies: Key players dominating the urban air mobility market include Textron Inc. (US), Wisk Aero LLC (US), Airo Group Holdings, Inc. (US), Wingcopter GmbH (Germany), and Vertical Aerospace (UK).

Ask for Sample Report @



About MarketsandMarketsTM

MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStoreTM (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit TM or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarketsTM INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: ...