Moti Mahal Delux - Innovators Of Flavours All Set To Redefine Franchisee Experience

With the glorious history of 103 years and a consistent record as a fine dining restaurant, Moti mahal is all set to continue the legacy with Moti Mahal Delux. With a vision to assist and facilitate the franchise partners in running the restaurant with the fully-managed café or restaurant outlet, this hospitality leader offers a world-class experience. From operations management, training & support, marketing plans implementation and providing the realistic advice for business expansion to post-operation assistance, Moti Mahal Delux makes entrepreneurial opportunity simple & scalable for the budding restaurant owners.

One of the team members from the management of Moti Mahal addressed this opportunity for entrepreneurs and added,“Being a part of the decades' old hospitality is not just an opportunity, but also, the experience to serve customers with fully-managed multi-cuisine menu. Partnering with us as a franchisee will give you an exposure to plan, implement & reflect over the Plan-of-Action with utmost precision”.

At Moti Mahal Delux, the variety of menu, trained staff members to support the restaurant owner with the daily operations and multiple resources for assistance have turned out to be the plus point for franchise partners for mapping the uninterrupted business expansion vision. From barbeques, café, The China Wall to a wide variety of brands that are being managed under the Moti mahal business plan, the franchising options becomes diverse for the entrepreneurs.

Over the past few decades, the Indian tandoori delicacies have retained the signature taste in the dishes of this restaurant irrespective of the snacking or main course meal. With more than 100 outlets of Moti Mahal Delux, the chain of restaurants is all set to help the budding restaurant owners in applying their culinary skills with the assistance of operations management team. Divided in the three stages, namely, planning, pre-operation and post-operation, this restaurant extends insights of markets, guidance for business expansion while addressing the modern issues related to marketing or overall restaurant management.

One of the founding members of Moti Mahal, chain of restaurants remarked,“Profitability is backed by the years' of excellence & culinary expertise in our franchising plans. We are committed to provide absolutely simple & scalable plan to realize their entrepreneurial vision”.

Some of the highlights of franchise plan of Moti Mahal Delux include, licensing, staff training as a part of pre-operation plan. In addition, the quality check in terms of operational efficiency of staff, high profitability and marketing strategy along with sales optimization are managed by the Moti Mahal Delux experts. As a result, it becomes easier for franchise partner to run restaurant without any turmoil.

It seems this chain of Moti Mahal restaurants is enroute to create another milestone towards the brilliant leadership as a franchisor.

About Moti Mahal Delux

Backed by the excellence, leadership and a versatile way of serving customers, Moti Mahal Delux is a prominent restaurant. Being the fastest growing restaurant and franchisor, it is helping the entrepreneurs in understanding the secret behind catering to the lip-smacking food & beverages curated for fine dining while keeping a check on hindrances or interruptions related to industry-wise issues. The franchise partners get a comprehensive access to resources for pre-operational, post-operational and other important decision-making assistance from the Moti Mahal advisors.