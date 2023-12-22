Cold Weather Continues, New Depression Forecast For Weekend

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 22 (Petra)-- Cold weather conditions are expected, on Friday, in most parts of the Kingdom, as a chance of light showers is forecast due to a new depression that will affect Jordan as of night hours, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.The depression will bring scattered showers in Jordan's northern and central regions accompanied by thunderstorms and hailstones.Winds will be southwesterly brisk, the JMD noted.The department warns of slippery roads stemmed from the depression, and low-visibility due to dust formation in the Badia regions.Temperatures in the capital Amman will reach a high of 9 degrees Celsius and a low of 4 degrees.Highs in the port city of Aqaba will reach 21 degrees during the day, sliding to 10 degrees during evening hours.