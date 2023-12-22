The Cuddle Season Makes People Lonelier

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 22 (IANSlife) As the temperature drops, the Indian dating app QuackQuack sees a rise in traffic, 14%, to be precise. The app's recent consumer behavior study shows people tend to feel more lonely during the winter, hence the significant rise in new sign-ins and frequent logins. Users participating in the study called it the cuddle season and held it responsible for their dating blues.

The study was conducted through online questionnaires for a week; 10,000 people from Tier 1 and 2 cities took part in it, shining new light on the seasonal effects on the dating patterns of individuals. The age range of these participants was between 18 and 35, collecting valuable input from both the newbies and the seniors.

Speaking on the topics, QuackQuack's Founder and CEO Ravi Mittal said, "Every year, we see a drastic rise in traffic during the winters. Among our 28M+ users, a noteworthy number of users suddenly became very active from the beginning of November. This year, we wanted to study this winter surge. Somewhere along the line, the factor of loneliness and another year rapidly approaching impact the daters, making them more desperate during this time of the year."

Winter Loneliness

In a recent consumer study, there's one common sentiment that emerged repeatedly- that cold weather intensifies loneliness. 22 percent of the participants believed that winter acts like a catalyst, nudging daters to seek comfort and companionship through the app. The study indicated that the desire for connection triggered by loneliness during the winter months significantly contributes to the observed spike in user activity.

Winter also calls for the holiday season, with Christmas and New Year's approaching. People without a romantic partner may feel a sense of isolation. 36% of users between 22 and 32 said that dating apps offer a solution by providing a space to connect with new people and the hope to find someone special to celebrate the holidays with; this is especially true for the users who have migrated from Tier 2 to Tier 1 cities for studies and career.

It's the cuffing season

33 percent of women said it's the cuffing season; it refers to the cultural phenomenon where people seek romantic connections during the colder months. They said the heart needs warmth just as much to navigate these winter chills.

People prefer staying in

26 percent of men above 25 think that online dating apps see a spike in activity possibly because people prefer staying in during the peak winter, and dating online seems like the perfect way to keep your love life active even from the warmth and comfort of your home. This season's cozy and intimate atmosphere pushes people to seek connections through virtual means, making dating apps a popular choice.

New Beginnings

With the New Year being right around the corner, singles start desperately seeking a partner at the end of the year, explained by nearly 4 in 10 singles from big cities and smaller towns. The prospect of entering the New Year without a romantic connection seems daunting, almost as if it's foretelling a year marked by more loneliness.

Moreover, these daters think that the end of the year prompts individuals to set personal goals, which also include finding love or companionship. This sense of a fresh start encourages people to explore dating apps as a means to fulfill their resolutions, leading to a spike in traffic.

Peer Pressure?

In the study, 24 percent of women aged 27 and above have opened up about feeling pressured to find a partner and "settle down," particularly during this time of the year. The winter season in India is synonymous with Big Fat Indian Weddings, amplifying societal expectations and serving as a constant reminder of the ticking biological clock for these individuals. They also revealed that many women find solace in the idea of using dating apps to find a partner. It offers them a sense of control over their life and satisfaction in making their own choices in regards to finding a life partner, steering away from the traditional arranged marriage system prevalent in India.

