Four Killed In Car-Truck Collision In Telangana

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Dec 22 (IANS) Four members of a family were killed and three others injured in a road accident in Telangana's Hanamkonda district on Friday.

The accident occurred when a car collided head-on with a truck near Penchakalapeta village in Elkathurthy mandal, police said.

Police suspect that high speed and fog led to the collision.

The injured were admitted to MGM Hospital in Warangal.

The bodies were shifted to a mortuary at the same hospital for autopsy.

The victims were residents of Eturnagaram and were on their way to Vemulawada temple for darshan.

The deceased were identified as Kantaiah, Shankar, Bharat and Chandana Minister for panchayat raj and rural development Seethakka has expressed grief over the accident.

She directed officials to ensure best treatment of the injured.

