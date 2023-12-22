Assam To Build 1.3L Houses For Landless Families

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Dec 22 (IANS) At least 1.3 lakh houses will be built by the Assam government under the Mukhymantri Awas Yojana scheme, officials said.

This scheme is designed to complement the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), targeting those who have not received the benefits from the central government's scheme.

The state cabinet took this decision on Thursday evening in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Moreover, at least 1,540 indigenous households that are landless in 13 state districts, both urban and rural, will receive land settlement benefits, the state cabinet decided.

Under the state government's initiative Mission Basundhara 2.0, land settlement for indigenous households without land will be carried out.

