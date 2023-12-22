Border Guard Officers Show Enemy Position Crushed In Zaporizhzhia Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The aerial reconnaissance units of the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service, in cooperation with the Defense Forces' artillerymen, have destroyed a position of Russian invaders in the Zaporizhzhia direction.
The relevant video was posted by the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“Following the well-aimed strike, the invaders retreated, and not all of them were on their own feet,” the report states.
A reminder that, as of December 21, 2023, Ukraine's Defense Forces eliminated about 350,270 Russian occupiers.
Photo: Ukrainian State Border Guard Service
