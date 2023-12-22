Kyiv Military Authorities Share Details Of Russia's Overnight Drone Attack On Capital

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kyiv City Military Administration has shared the details of Russia's recent drone attack on the capital city, which took place on the night of December 22, 2023.

The relevant statement was made by Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

For the third time in the past six days, the enemy attempted to attack Kyiv-based infrastructure and residential houses with Shahed-type drones.

“One of the rashists' drones wreaked havoc on Kyiv's Solomianskyi district. A fire broke out in the upper floors of the high-rise residential building. Three apartments were left with their walls partially destroyed and three with their windows blown out,” Kyiv City Military Administration Serhii Popko noted.

According to the preliminary data, two people received injuries. One of them was taken to hospital.

In the Darnytskyi district, as the debris of the downed enemy drone landed, a 2-storey detached house caught fire. No casualties were reported.

The fragments of the Russian drone also crashed into the Holosiivskyi district but caused no destruction or casualties there.

Information about consequences is yet to be updated.

Photo: open sources