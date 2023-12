Russia's International Reserves Down $0.4 Bln In One Week To $587.9 Bln - Central Bank

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russia's international reserves amounted to $587.9 bln as of December 15, 2023, a decrease by $0.4 bln compared with the previous week, the Central Bank reported, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"International reserves amounted to $587.9 bln as of December 15, down by $0.4 bln, or by 0.1%, in one week as a result of revaluation and transactions carried out by the Bank of Russia," the regulator said.

As of December 8, the country's international reserves amounted to $588.3 bln.

Russia's international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian government. They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold.

Following the onset of Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine Western countries slapped sanctions against the Bank of Russia. Apart from freezing Russia's gold and foreign currency reserves, all transactions related to management of the regulator's reserves and assets, as well as transactions with any legal entity, organization or body acting on behalf or at the direction of the Central Bank, were prohibited.