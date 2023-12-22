Russia's International Reserves Down $0.4 Bln In One Week To $587.9 Bln - Central Bank

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russia's international reserves amounted to $587.9 bln as of
December 15, 2023, a decrease by $0.4 bln compared with the
previous week, the Central Bank reported, Azernews reports, citing TASS.
"International reserves amounted to $587.9 bln as of December
15, down by $0.4 bln, or by 0.1%, in one week as a result of
revaluation and transactions carried out by the Bank of Russia,"
the regulator said.
As of December 8, the country's international reserves amounted
to $588.3 bln.
Russia's international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets
available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian government. They
comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve
position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold.
Following the onset of Moscow's
special military operation in Ukraine Western countries slapped
sanctions against the Bank of Russia. Apart from freezing Russia's
gold and foreign currency reserves, all transactions related to
management of the regulator's reserves and assets, as well as
transactions with any legal entity, organization or body acting on
behalf or at the direction of the Central Bank, were prohibited.
