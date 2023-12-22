Foreign Ministry Express Condolences To Czech Republic

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan expressed
its condolences to the Czech Republic.
According to Azernews, it was shared on the "X" social network
account of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
"We are deeply saddened by the loss of life as a result of the
mass shooting at Charles University in Prague, Czech Republic. We
offer our deepest condolences to the families of those killed in
this tragic attack and wish the injured a speedy recovery," the
Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
It should be noted that at least 15 people died and 24 were
injured as a result of the shooting at Karlov University in
Prague.
