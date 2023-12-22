Some Shadow Organisations Pressure Armenian PM To Bypass Peace With Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay Read more

The growing chaos around the world is affecting the whole system, deforming and dehumanising human hearts. Azerbaijan and Armenia have found a way to achieve the signing of a peace treaty, as evidenced by the recent actions of the parties to exchange prisoners of war.

In the end, it was accepted for both sides to solve issues and cases without the participation of mediators, as over the past 35 years the participation of different mediators has not led to the improvement of the situation in the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Existing shadow organisations controlled by the West have always wanted to see enmity between the neighbours of the South Caucasus represented by Armenia and Azerbaijan. Perhaps shadow groups were the founders of creation of dozens of terrorist groups on the territory of Armenia, which in consequence unleashed wars and strife between neighbours.

There is no more conflict, Garabagh was returned by the Azerbaijani army after the completion of the anti-terrorist operation on 19 September, recognised by the Armenian Prime Minister as a part of Azerbaijan as well as recognised by the world community. Huge support of Armenian lobbyists around the world, Western investments are used to spread propaganda of anti-Azerbaijani statements, "prosecutors represented by Ocampo", "Lemkin" institute and state institutions are bribed. Instead of the propaganda of "ethnic cleansing", "genocide and exodus of Armenians" and the huge amount of investments for their propaganda, it could be beneficial for Armenians if they pursue the desire for peace and prosperity with their neighbours.

In Azerbaijan, the majority is for peace with Armenia and does not want to antagonise its neighbours, which is not the case with the latter. Just as the existing shadow organisations in Armenia provoked people to hate Muslims and their Turkic neighbours, this hatred continues to spread in the minds of Armenian society. Some do not hide their desire for "revenge", and one of them is the head of the Tavush Eparchy of the Armenian Apostolic Church Bagrat Galastanyan, who in his sermon decided to go against the law of both the creator and the local authorities. In the sermon, he called on Armenians to go to war with Azerbaijan and called himself a revanchist.

"Yes, I consider myself a revanchist and I will live like that until the last second of my life."

How can a person being a sacred servant talk about revanchism and incite people to go to war with Azerbaijan? Perhaps in Armenia, this is how they think, where there is no limit to their fantasies. In Armenia, there is still a maniacal desire to revive the already-dead issue of the "Nagorno Karabakh", which is a potential threat to destabilise the situation in the South Caucasus. The West is just waiting for an opportunity to arm Armenians and send them to war, and this provocation by the clergyman is a good reason for that.

It is worth paying attention to the statements of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, in an interview with PTA on 19 December, where the issue of "Nagorno-Karabakh" was raised. Saying that -

"Armenia's leaders of 1990-1991 did not say that we need independence to have a state, they said that we need an independent state to solve the problem of "Nagorno-Karabakh."

Here is the most important question.

Now the representatives of the opposition say that the existence of Armenia without "Nagorno-Karabakh" makes no sense because the statehood of Armenia was created to solve the "Karabakh" issue. That is, if the "Nagorno-Karabakh" issue was solved, what would be the fate of Armenia after its solution?

Therefore, the separatists, vassals of the West, needed "NK" more than Armenia itself, and based on Pashinyan's words, the opposition is still committed to the opinion that Armenia was created to solve the "Garabagh issue".

The popularity of the Prime Minister is decreasing day by day, and the faith in his rule is disappearing. He is now being called a murderer, a traitor and all kinds of mudslinging. There is also a mood in Yerevan to prevent the signing of the peace treaty, saying that Azerbaijan does not fulfil its obligations under the peace treaty and that action is needed.

"There were people in 1990-1991 that I not only knew but guided. They were brainless, Nikols of that time."

Paruyr Hayrikyan, head of the National Self-Determination Association, said this in an interview with Armenian News, referring to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's statement that in 1990-1991, leaders said we needed independence not to have a state, but to solve the issue of "Nagorno-Karabakh."

"For them, there was the issue of 'Artsakh' imposed by Moscow. At one time Moscow, with the help of Stalin, created the Artsakh problem so that if Azerbaijanis wanted to become independent, they could be curbed, and if Armenians wanted the same, they could already curb them. That is, he took them hostage.

Vain attempts at propaganda, as we see, continue to take place in Armenia, perhaps based on the fear imposed by the separatist clan and Western lobbyists on Armenian society. Once in a while in the headlines of Armenian media, you will see news accompanying the achievement of a peace agreement between the countries, news that will induce in the minds of the society not fear, but hope and faith to live with neighbours, regardless of their religious affiliation.

Those Armenians who continue to live with the mythological belief in "Invincible Armenia", "First of the First on Earth", and that not Shusha, but "Shushi" is Armenian, continue to promote their myth imposed from outside and thus through the myth imposed from "outside" to Armenians from childhood, encourages them to take mind-boggling actions.

Azerbaijan's refusal of Armenia's peace treaty proposal to withdraw troops from the borders and discuss the matter separately was perceived by many in Yerevan as Pashinyan's "surrender of Artsakh", and therefore, from Armenian reasoning, there is a deliberate attack on Armenia in the future.

"He understands perfectly well what he has done for Artsakh, how he failed the negotiations, how he lost the war, how he failed the peace process. He is the first Armenian leader to recognise Artsakh as part of Azerbaijan, and that says it all," said Armenia bloc MP Anna Grigoryan.

In her assessment, Pashinyan has been pursuing a clear policy to get rid of Artsakh since 2018.

"He is destroying the foundations of our state to justify himself. Pashinyan essentially admitted that he knew about the planned attack on Artsakh and did nothing. What else does treason look like?", Grigoryan concluded.

The MP from the Armenia bloc further stated that even if in case of signing a peace treaty between Yerevan and Baku, the treaty will not be a peace treaty, but an agreement to fix the current state of affairs will be the following - "the presence of Artsakh within Azerbaijan, the presence of Azerbaijani military on the territory of Armenia and both the threat of a new war from Azerbaijan".

Armenia is being torn apart from within by the problems they have been so coolly dealing with for decades, having gone along with the separatist clan they end up with what they have. They have lost the war they drove themselves into, the adored "Nagorno-Karabakh" has not changed in 30 years, but only emptied due to the activities of foreign companies.

The Azerbaijani flag is now flying in all towns of Garabagh, and people are filled with joy and love that they have returned to their native land after a long separation. Despite the aggression and hatred of the majority of Armenians, Azerbaijanis are not against the return of Armenians who voluntarily left Garabagh by order of Yerevan. It remains to be believed that Armenians will be able to see the light at the end of the tunnel and will find a way out of the difficult situation into which the West so diligently escorted them.