Author With A“Broken Childhood” Chronicles A Father's Impact On His Son's Path To Success

In the heartwarming and compelling narrative of“Learn, Labor, Love, Laugh - Live: A Father's Daily Thoughts To His Son ,” author Dr. Paul F. MacVittie shares a poignant account of resilience, determination, and the profound influence a parent can have on shaping a child's destiny. This remarkable tale invites readers into the life of the author, who, having faced the heart-wrenching ordeal of being kidnapped from his mother at eight months old, emerged triumphant through a series of life-altering choices.

Growing up without the guiding presence of parental figures, Paul found solace and purpose in athletics-a journey that would become his escape from the inner city of Bridgeport, CT. However, it was his unwavering commitment to making conscious growth choices that defined his path, leading him to become the father he never had.

“Learn, Labor, Love, Laugh - Live” unfolds as a collection of daily emails sent by Paul to his son, Mac, as he navigates the challenging terrain of life, love, and purpose. The narrative begins with Mac's formative years as a Cadet at the US Air Force Academy, illustrating the power of Paul's guidance in steering his son toward a fulfilling and purpose-driven life.

As Mac embarks on his journey, Paul's message provides a roadmap for navigating life's complexities with clarity, purpose, and balance. The book delves into the pivotal moments of Mac's life challenges, triumphs, courtship, marriage, and the joys of fatherhood shaped by the conscious choices inspired by his father's wisdom.

Paul wanted to give Mac the guidance and support that he never had growing up. The book captures the essence of those daily messages, illustrating how the choices we make can define who we become.

This touching narrative serves as a testament to the power of parental influence, demonstrating that even in the face of adversity, the choices we make can mold our destinies. The book is a compelling exploration of the impact a parent can have on shaping a child's character, aspirations, and ultimate success.