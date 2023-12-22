Planningo Reveals AI And XR-Powered Media Content Creation Service At CES

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Planningo Technology - Virtualize in 3D and Transform through AI

Planningo, Recognized by Seoul National University's CES Program, to Debut Cutting-Edge Tech in Eureka Hall

- Planningo's CEO statesSEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Planningo , a South Korean startup, is poised to showcase its groundbreaking technology at the 2024 CES in Las Vegas This innovative company is spearheading the fusion of XR and AI technologies to craft virtual spaces where media content such as photographs and videos can be captured with unprecedented ease and efficiency. Their pioneering approach to media content creation promises to transform the landscape of advertising photography and commercial videography, slashing production times and costs dramatically.At the heart of Planningo's breakthrough lies the ingenious integration of AI with XR technology, enabling the creation of media content in a virtual realm that mirrors reality. Photographs are captured within AI-generated spaces using XR technology, closely simulating real-world conditions. This process not only enhances the quality of the media produced but also allows for a variety of transformations through generative AI. Thisversatile technology has already found applications in diverse sectors including automotive, furniture, and cosmetics, offering companies a cost-effective and time-efficient alternative to traditional promotional photography.Looking ahead to CES 2024, Planningo is set to introduce an exciting new capability for video production. Their vision is to democratize the creation of high-quality commercial media content, empowering businesses of all sizes to showcase their products online with confidence and style.Planningo's CEO states: "Our technology transcends the bounds of physical and temporal limitations, bringing to life the visions we imagine in media form. This revolutionary advancement will not only streamline the production process for media content but also find versatile applications across a myriad of fields such as advertising, arts, cinema, and social media."Established in 2021 and based in Seoul, Planningo is a vanguard in the realm of media technology. Their flagship offerings include 'Photio', an AI-driven service for generating product photographs , and 'Snapic', a 3D virtual studio. By addressing the challenges of time and cost in the production of commercial media content, Planningo is revolutionizing online marketing, providing small-scale businesses with access to high-quality advertising assets, and leveling the playing field in the digital marketplace.

