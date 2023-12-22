Jlo Says She, Ben Affleck 'Have PTSD' From Time Of Their First Romance

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Dec 22 (IANS) Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez says she and her actor-filmmaker husband Ben Affleck still have "PTSD" (Post-traumatic stress disorder) from the time of their first romance due to the media attention.

Ahead of the release of her new album and companion film, 'This Is Me ... Now', Lopez, 54, shared to Variety that she has some worries about putting her love life in the spotlight again.

“As artists, we have to follow our heart and this is me following my heart and doing something that maybe everybody didn't think was the best idea, but I had to do it,” she said, reports people.

She added:“We both have PTSD," about the media frenzy she and Affleck, 51, faced when they first dated. "But we're older now. We're wiser.”

Lopez said:“We also know what's important, what's really important in life, and it's not so much what other people think. It's about being true to who you are.”

For the couple, a lot has changed in 18 years.

"We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things," Lopez told people in February 2022 cover story.

