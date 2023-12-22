Automotive Smart Tire Market Size To Reach USD 194.20 Million By 2030

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) Exactitude Consultancy Press Release: Global Automotive Smart Tire Market

Growing concerns about road safety have been a significant driver for the adoption of automotive smart Tire.

One of the primary safety benefits of smart Tire is their capability to continuously monitor tire pressure. Underinflated or overinflated Tire can lead to reduced vehicle stability, decreased handling performance, and an increased risk of tire blowouts. Smart Tire can provide real-time data on tire pressure, alerting the driver to any issues and allowing for prompt corrective action. Smart Tire can also monitor tire temperature. Overheated Tire are more susceptible to blowouts, especially during high-speed driving or heavy loads. By monitoring tire temperature, smart Tire can help prevent dangerous overheating situations. Tire blowouts can lead to loss of control and accidents. Smart Tire can help prevent blowouts by detecting abnormalities in tire pressure or temperature before they become critical. These are some factors that drives the market growth for the automotive smart tire market.

Explore 260 market data Tables spread through nearly 155 Pages and in-depth analysis on“The Market Research Report analyses on Automotive Smart Tire Market by Technology (Pneumatic Tire, Non-Pneumatic Tire) Features (Connected Tire, Tire pressure Monitoring System, Others) Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Duty Truck, Bus & Coach) Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket) and Region, Global Trends and forecast from 2023 to 2030” with Table of Content

Complexity manufacturing and maintenance processes this factor hampers the market growth for the automotive smart tire market.

Manufacturing smart Tire often involves the integration of sensors, electronics, and advanced materials. This complexity can lead to higher production costs, which can, in turn, result in more expensive smart Tire. Higher costs may deter some consumers from adopting this technology. The inclusion of specialized sensors and components in smart Tire can complicate the supply chain. Manufacturers may face challenges in sourcing and managing the components required for these advanced Tire, potentially leading to production delays and increased costs. The production of smart Tire may require a highly skilled workforce to assemble and calibrate the sensors and electronic components. Training and retaining such a workforce can be a challenge for tire manufacturers. Smart Tire require regular maintenance and calibration to ensure accurate readings and performance. The complexity of maintenance procedures can be a barrier to adoption, as vehicle owners may be concerned about the additional time and cost required for upkeep. Mechanics and service centers need access to specialized diagnostic and repair tools to work on smart Tire. The complexity of these tools, along with the need for training, can create barriers for service providers, particularly in regions with limited access to advanced automotive technology. Smart Tire collect and transmit data, which raises concerns about data privacy and security. Manufacturers need to implement robust data protection measures, adding another layer of complexity to the development and maintenance of smart tire systems.

Ongoing advancement in sensor technology creates more opportunities in the automotive smart tire market.

Sensor technology continues to advance, leading to more accurate and reliable measurements of tire pressure, temperature, tread wear, and other relevant parameters. Higher accuracy ensures that drivers receive precise information about their tire conditions, enhancing safety and performance. Smaller, more compact sensors can be integrated seamlessly into tire designs, minimizing their impact on tire weight and aesthetics. This makes it easier to incorporate smart tire technology without compromising the overall performance or appearance of the tire. Advancements in sensor materials and construction make sensors more durable and resilient to harsh conditions. Smart Tire equipped with rugged sensors can operate effectively even in extreme weather or rough road conditions. Improved wireless communication technologies enable faster and more reliable data transmission between smart Tire and vehicle systems. This enables real-time monitoring and rapid response to tire-related issues. Energy-efficient sensors consume less power, which is crucial for smart tire systems since they often rely on battery power. Enhanced sensor efficiency can extend the lifespan of sensor batteries and reduce maintenance requirements.



Advanced sensors can provide more detailed data, allowing for deeper integration with vehicle control systems. This integration can result in better traction control, stability control, and adaptive suspension adjustments, enhancing overall vehicle performance and safety. As sensor technology improves, smart Tire can become even more adept at predicting maintenance needs. Advanced sensors can detect wear patterns and abnormalities earlier, allowing for proactive maintenance and minimizing downtime. Advancements in data analytics and machine learning techniques enable more sophisticated analysis of the data collected by smart Tire. This can lead to better insights into tire performance, road conditions, and driving behavior, offering opportunities for further optimization. While some sensor technologies become more advanced, others become more cost-effective to manufacture at scale. This can make smart tire systems more affordable for a broader range of vehicles and consumers. Advanced sensor technology allows for greater customization of smart tire systems, tailoring them to specific vehicle types and usage scenarios. This flexibility can cater to the unique needs of various automotive segments.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape for the smart tire market is evolving rapidly as more companies enter the space to capitalize on the growing demand for advanced tire technologies. While established tire manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and technology companies are prominent players, startups and innovative companies have also made significant strides

Bridgestone CorporationMichelinContinental AGGoodyear Tire and Rubber CompanyPirelli & C. S.p.A .Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd.Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd.Nokian Tyres plcToyo Tire CorporationYokohama Rubber Co., Ltd.Cooper Tire & Rubber CompanyKumho Tire Co., Inc.Nexen Tire CorporationApollo Tyres Ltd.Giti Tire Pte. Ltd.Maxxis International – Cheng Shin Rubber Industry Co., Ltd.CEAT LimitedMRF LimitedFalken Tyre Europe GmbHCooper Chengshan (Shandong) Tire Co., Ltd.

Key Market Segments : Automotive Smart Tire Market

Automotive Smart Tire Market by Technology 2020-2030, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units)



Pneumatic Tire Non-Pneumatic Tire



Automotive Smart Tire Market by Features, 2020-2030, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units)



Connected Tire

Tire pressure Monitoring system Others

Automotive Smart Tire Market Vehicle Type, 2020-2030, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units)



Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Duty Truck Bus & Coach

Automotive Smart Tire Market by Sales Channel, 2020-2030, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units)



OEM Aftermarket



Automotive Smart Tire Market by Region, 2020-2030, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America Middle East and Africa

Important Countries in All Regions Are Covered

The post Automotive Smart Tire Market Size to Reach USD 194.20 Million by 2030 appeared first on Exactitude Consultancy .