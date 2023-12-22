Art materials firms can benefit from collaborating with other sectors, like fashion or technology.

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) Exactitude Consultancy Press Release: Art Materials Market

The market is being driven by the realisation that art may serve as a therapeutic outlet and that art supplies can be used to promote mental health and wellbeing.

The market for art supplies is rising noticeably as more people become aware of the healing powers of artistic expression. Art is being used more often as a tool for self-care and personal expression as knowledge of its benefits for mental health and wellbeing rises. Paints, canvases, and other art supplies, along with other mediums, are becoming known as instruments to help reduce stress, encourage mindfulness, and improve mental wellbeing in general. People are using creative pursuits as a healthy outlet for their emotions and self-discovery, which goes beyond traditional artistic endeavours. This insight has caused a cultural change in which art materials are now viewed as psychological development tools in addition to tools for creative expression. As a result, the market is witnessing heightened demand for a diverse range of art materials tailored to cater to the therapeutic needs of individuals seeking solace and self-expression through artistic endeavours.

Traditional art supplies are under threat with the emergence of digital art and technology.

The advent of digital art and technology poses a serious threat to traditional art materials. Some artists prefer the adaptability and efficiency provided by digital platforms due to the ease of use and accessibility of digital technologies. With digital art, the physical spatial limitations of traditional mediums are gone, allowing for endless experimentation and instantaneous adjustments. Additionally, the emergence of digital venues for the production and dissemination of art has increased artists' worldwide reach. The transition to digital art raises concerns about the long-term survival of some business niches, even as traditional art materials retain their distinctive tactile and sensory appeal. Retailers and manufacturers of conventional art materials need to adjust to changing consumer tastes; they may even adopt a hybrid strategy that combines traditional and digital mediums to stay relevant in an increasingly digitalized artistic landscape.

Art materials firms can benefit from collaborating with other sectors, like fashion or technology.

For creative materials companies, partnering with industries like fashion or technology offers a smart way to take advantage of cross-industry synergy. Collaborating with the fashion industry facilitates the development of distinctive and fashionable art materials that correspond with contemporary fashions, therefore broadening their market appeal. Working with tech businesses creates opportunities for incorporating cutting-edge resources, such interactive art applications or digitally augmented canvases, which improves the artistic process. Collaborative efforts may also lead to the creation of specialised materials designed for newly developing technology-driven creative forms. Furthermore, collaborations with the fashion and technology industries allow creative materials companies to access new markets and distribution channels, increasing brand awareness and market share. Overall, these kinds of partnerships stimulate innovation in products, cultivate creativity, and position art materials companies at the intersection of evolving consumer trends.

With regard to the art material market, North America will have a sizable market share.

For a number of reasons, North America is positioned to take a sizable chunk of the art materials market. The demand for art materials is rising due to a thriving creative culture, high disposable incomes, and a growing focus on art education. The robust retail infrastructure in the region, with specialised art stores and online platforms, enhances customer accessibility. Consistent market development is also fueled by a robust community of artists and the growing popularity of crafts and do-it-yourself projects. North America's leading position in the global art materials market is further cemented by the area's propensity to embrace new and sustainable goods and the presence of key art material producers in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the art material market was dynamic, with several prominent companies competing to provide innovative and art material.

Faber-CastellKokuyo CamlinI.L.A GroupSociete BICHallmark Cards (Crayola)MapedStaedtler MarsPentelPilotNewell BrandsPelikanMitsubishi PencilLinc Pen & PlasticsWinsor & NewtonCrayola LLCL'École Van Cleef & ArpelsRoyal TalensStabilo International GmbHTombow Pencil Co., Ltd.Canson

Recent Developments :

2 July 2015

–

KidZania

Mumbai, a Global Indoor Theme park that inspires, educates and empowers kids, helping them understand and manage their world better, has partnered with Kokuyo Camlin, pioneers in art and stationery products in India. Under this partnership with Kokuyo Camlin, Kidzania has designed activities aimed for indulging children to create their own works of art, their masterpieces.

16 November 2021

– Pentel Co., Ltd. (Pentel), one of Japan's most traditional stationery product manufacturers, and

BASF Japan Ltd . (BASF), announced that Pentel completely switched to BASF's non-phthalate plasticizer, Hexamoll® DINCH, in the production of all erasers made of PVC (polyvinylchloride) under its“Ain” and“Hi-POLYMER” brand erasers. In conjunction with this collaboration, Pentel has become one of BASF's Hexamoll® DINCH Trusted Partners in the Asia Pacific region.

Segments Covered in the Art Material Market Report

Art Material Market by Type



Pencil

Pen

Colours

Pastels Others

Art Material Market by Application



School

Home and Hobby

Offices

Independent Professionals Others

Art Material Market by Distribution Channel



Online Offline



Art Material Market by Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America Middle East and Africa

