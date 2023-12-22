Rawabi Holding Company – National Scale Issuer and Issue Ratings Upgraded

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has raised the Long- and Short-Term Saudi Arabia National Scale issuer ratings of Rawabi Holding Company CJSC (RHC) to ‘saA’ and ‘saA1’, respectively, from saA-’ and ‘saA2’. At the same time, the Outlook on the Long-Term issuer rating has been revised to Stable (from Positive).



CI Ratings has also raised the ratings assigned to the three Sukuk issues of RHC Sukuk 1 Ltd. and the five Sukuk issues of RHC.by one notch to ‘saA’. Concurrently, the Outlook for these issues has been revised to Stable, from Positive (see table below for details).



The upward revision of the Company’s issuer and issue ratings reflects the significant improvements in financial metrics that have taken place since end-2021. Revenue and net profit growth have been strong despite much higher finance costs and depreciation charge. EBITDA more than doubled in 2022 and is set to again rise strongly in 2023. In terms of balance sheet developments, the asset base has more than doubled in the period since end of 2021, although this has also been accompanied by an almost as large an increase in gross debt. This rapid growth in the asset base is support by a net worth that has tripled since end-2021. Although almost half of the rise in net worth was due to a fleet revaluation following a report by independent valuers, the balance came from retained earnings and from additional capital contributions by the shareholders. While dividends are paid each year, these have been comfortably exceeded by new shareholder money in recent periods.



The nature of the business model is such that the level of fixed assets required is high. The bulk of these fixed assets are in the form of the 153 owned-vessel RVOS fleet, while financing facilities for vessel CAPEX make up the bulk of medium- and long-term debt. The bulk of the fleet is operated in servicing Saudi Aramco under long-term contracts. As Saudi Aramco has expanded its own multi-year CAPEX programme, the volume of contracts awards to RVOS and other RHC subsidiaries has increased substantially, necessitating new-vessel CAPEX and associated borrowing – and reinforcing the existing concentration in terms of customer revenue sources.



In 2022, the three Rawabi Energy (RE) subsidiaries (RVOS, ROG and United Safety) made up almost 60% of RHC revenues, and showed aggregate revenue growth of 42%. Top-line growth for RHC as a whole was 35% for the same period. Strong revenue growth in 2023 to date has again been driven by RE, and this is expected to remain the case in 2024, although the smaller RHC contracting businesses also grew revenues by 29% in 2022 and have been seeing strong order flow. A new syndicated financing structure, which includes both conventional and Islamic facilities, was arranged in H1 23 and provided 60% of the end Q3 funding facilities. The new facility incorporates a substantial 30% balloon payment at the final maturity of the 10-year facility.



Although the pre-tax profit for 2022 was in part due to non-recurring gains, we consider that RHC is well-positioned to achieve strong revenue growth in both the short and medium term.



Liquidity and Short-Term Debt Repayment Capacity



The Company’s liquidity and short-term debt repayment capacity are considered good. Leaving aside overdraft drawings, repayments due in 2024 and 2025 are SAR1.4bn and SAR2.1bn, respectively. Set against this, the level of liquid resources (cash of SAR723mn + marketable securities) was SAR6.3bn at end Q3 23. Repayment capacity is also supported by robust FFO despite an ongoing negative level of FCF due to the high level of CAPEX – something that is expected to remain the case in 2024 and possibly also into 2025. Although the syndicated facility is fully drawn, RHC continues to have ready access to the debt capital markets for further sukuk issues if needed. That said, future issues in 2024 and 2025 are likely to be limited to amounts required for refinance of existing sukuk financing.



Rating Outlook



Following the one notch upgrade in both the National Scale issuer and issue ratings, the respective Outlooks have reverted to Stable. This indicates that at present we do not expect ratings to change over the next 12 months.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



The most likely upside scenario would be the assignment of a Positive Outlook for the respective issuer and issue ratings. Depending on the impact on RHC’s metrics, this could follow the completion of the planned private placement of shares in RE in H1 24. For an actual further one notch rise in the long-term issuer and issue ratings, there would need to be significant improvement in the Company’s debt and leverage metrics.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



The most likely downside scenario would be a lowering of the Outlook for the respective issuer and issue ratings to Negative. This could be prompted by a lengthy delay to the planned private placement of RE, or by significant deterioration in financial metrics relating to debt, leverage and/or cash flow generation.



*A National Rating summarises the repayment risk of an entity relative to other entities within the same economy. It is not an absolute measurement of risk. National Ratings are not directly comparable across borders.



Contact



Primary Analysts: Rory Keelan, Senior Credit Analyst; E-mail: ...

and Kathleen Gamper, Senior Credit Analyst, E-mail: kathleen,...

Committee Chairperson: Morris Helal, Senior Credit Analyst



About the Ratings



The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.



The following information sources were used to prepare the credit ratings: public information and information provided by the rated entity. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2019-23 and Q3 23. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers. CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.



The principal methodologies used to determine the issuer and issue ratings are the are the Corporate Rating Methodology (see , the Parent / Subsidiary Criteria, dated 27 April 2022 (see , the Bond Rating Methodology (see , and the National Scale Ratings Criteria for Saudi Arabia, dated 16 November 2020 (see Information on rating scales and definitions, the time horizon of rating outlooks, and the definition of default can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at



This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in December 2021 and last updated in December 2022; the first released/last updated dates for the instruments are provided in the table below. All the ratings and rating outlooks were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure.



The ratings have been assigned or maintained at the request of the rated entity or a related third party.



