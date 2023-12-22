The IMC performed a delicate surgery to address a Nasopharyngeal angiofibroma that extended to the base of the skull

(MENAFN- Global Advertising) For four years, the patient was complaining of recurrent nasal bleeding caused by the tumour.

Despite seeking treatment and surgery at major hospitals in Mecca and jeddah his condition did not improve.

The patient eventually presented to the International Medical Center, where his condition necessitated a precise and swift diagnosis to pinpoint the issue.



Dr. Muhammad Hafez, a radiology consultant, oversaw the MRI and CT scans, leading to the diagnosis of Nasopharyngeal angiofibroma extending to the infratemporal fossa.



The efforts of interventional radiologists, the hospital’s sinus and skull base surgery team, the maxillofacial surgery team, and the anesthesia team led by Dr. Nafa Al-Alsenosy were crucial in ensuring the success of this complex operation. Dr. Al-Alsenosy emphasized the seriousness of the operation and the need to take all precautions, leading to a multidisciplinary decision to perform a special urgent surgery following deliberation. Dr. Khaled Bagnaid and Dr. Fawaz Al-Sharif are interventional radiologists performed tumor embolization, shutting down blood supply to the tumor, before the major operation performed by the sinus and skull base surgical team led by Professor Osama Marghalani consultant otolaryngologisit. The surgical team also included Dr. Hassan Bawazir and Dr. Abdullah Al-Amari, otolaryngologist head and neck surgeons, as well as maxillofacial surgeon consultant Dr. Kamal Kumar, and the nursing team.



What was particular about this surgery was that conducting a standard surgery on the patient could pose a significant threat, given the sensitivity and danger of the surgical site. This site is located in the nasopharynx and extends to pterygopalatine and infratemporal fossa . As a result, the surgical team opted to utilize a surgical navigation device that leveraged electromagnetic technology. Without this highly specialised and professional team and this advanced technology available at the International Medical Center, there would have been considerable hesitation to proceed with the surgery. Consequently, the patient promptly underwent an endoscopic procedure with surgical navigation of the sinuses, which involved opening the sinuses and completely removing the tumor.



Right after the surgery, the patient started to recover slowly, with the bleeding and nasal congestion ceasing, until he was completely healed, thanks to God.





MENAFN22122023004361009251ID1107644944