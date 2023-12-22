GCC Stock Markets Retreat

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) GCC stock markets were seeing some pressure to the downside with traders monitoring geopolitical tensions in the regions and changes in monetary policy expectations.

The Dubai stock market continued to see some downside risks and some resistance near the top of its trading range for the last few weeks. Geopolitical tensions in the region and changing expectations regarding monetary policy could affect the market’s performance over the coming trading sessions.

The Abu Dhabi stock market continued to see some volatility and could see correction risks after a small rebound last week. While the latest rebound in oil prices could support the stock market, uncertainty around crude markets and price volatility could constitute risks.

The Qatari stock market stabilized to a certain extent but could continue to see some gains. However, the market could increasingly become exposed to price corrections if traders move to secure their gains after a strong week.

The Saudi stock market declined with prices correcting after weeks of gains. While geopolitical risks could weigh on the market, losses could remain limited if market sentiment remains optimistic.





