Sankeertana Yatras By K'taka Hindu Outfits, Security Beefed Up

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Dec 22 (IANS) The Karnataka Police have increased security in Koppal district and Mandya's Srirangapatna town in the wake of Sankeertana Yatra being organised by Hindu outfits.

The Hindu organisations, under the leadership of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), have organised the Yatra of the devotees of Lord Hanuman in the communally sensitive Gangavathi town on Friday and a similar Yatra will be held in Srirangapatna, a historical town in Mandya district on December 24.

In Gangavathi the yatra will pass through the entire town.

A 12-foot-tall Hanuman statue will also be taken out in the procession. Thousands of devotees of Lord Hanuman have converged to take part in the procession.

Considering the sensitivity of the issue, Koppal SP Yashoda Vantagodi has stationed herself at Gangavati town and is monitoring the situation. The police have installed CCTVs at sensitive points. Additionally, two DySPs, 26 CPI, 62 PSI, and 1,650 police personnel have been deployed to ensure law and order.

Anjanadri Hill, believed to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman, is located in Gangavathi taluk of Koppal district. Thousands of devotees from all over the country will arrive in Gangavathi town before going to the sacred hill to take part in the Hanuman Mala Visarjana programme.

The Sankeertana Yatra, which usually takes place on the day of the 'Hanuma Mala Visarjana' programme (December 24), is being organised two days prior this time by the Hindu organisations.

Authorities are on high alert in Srirangapatna, a historical town in Mandya district, following Hindu organisations, under the leadership of the Hindu Jagaran Vedike, pledging to build a temple in the Jamia Masjid in the town.

The Hindu organisations are taking out a massive Sankeertana Yatra on December 24 in the town, and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has objected to it. SDPI has alleged that organising the Sankeertana Yatra by pledging to reconstruct a temple in the place of a mosque is an attempt to disturb peace in the region.

Thousands of devotees of Lord Hanuman are expected to take part in the procession.

The SDPI has urged the police department not to permit the Sankeertana Yatra, fearing that it will lead to communal violence. "The SDPI has also stated that last year, during the Yatra, the houses of Muslims were attacked. This time, there is provocation to attack houses of Muslims and shops. There is a conspiracy to destroy the Jamia Masjid, and campaigning is being done on social media. As a preventive measure, the Sankeertana Yatra should not be permitted," SDPI has demanded from the police.

The organisation has further stated that "if any tragedy occurs after permitting the Sankeertana Yatra, the government will be held responsible." The police department is yet to take a decision on the demand.

--IANS

mka/dpb