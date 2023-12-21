Woman Inspector Attacked By Neighbours In Lucknow

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Dec 22 (IANS) A woman inspector was attacked by a group of residents of a Mahanagar apartment for rescuing another resident.

The group held a pistol at her, abused and threatened to kill her.

The woman has lodged a complaint against those who allegedly attacked her, three of whom were identified as Mithilesh, Mayank, Lubna Kamal, along with about 10 others.

Inspector Geeta Dwivedi, posted at the office of ADG, Lucknow, said that she was at home on Wednesday evening when the security guard rang her doorbell.

“The guard reminded me about meeting of the society and I told him I was unable to attend it as I had just came home from office,” she said.

She then got a call for help from her neighbour, C. S. Bharti, who had the key to the conference room and she went to the latter's flat.

“I found Bharti surrounded by a group of youths led by Mithilesh,” said Geeta.

Bharti was telling the attackers that she had undergone an eye surgery and was requesting them to postpone the meeting.

“When I intervened Mithilesh, Mayank and Lubna lunged at me, abusing and threatening to kill me. They thrashed me and Mithilesh brought a pistol from his flat and held it at me,” the inspector said in her FIR.

ACP, Mahanagar, Neha Tripathi, said that an FIR had been lodged and efforts were on to nab the accused who are absconding.

