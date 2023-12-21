Education Ministry To Launch 'Act And Impact' Spring Forum On Dec 24

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) will hold the first 2023-2024 Spring Forum, 'Act and Impact' from December 24 to January 4, 2024, in collaboration with the Ministry of Sports and Youth.

Featuring activities across all municipalities, the forum aims to provide students with the opportunity to participate in mid-year vacation activities that develop their athletic talents and creative skills, and enhance their spirit of cooperation and competition.



Qatar's 2024 budget prioritises health and education sectors

British Council hosts annual IELTS partner meet with MoEHE Explained: Reduced working hours of Qatari mothers in govt sector

Read Also

The activities and events that suit multiple age categories enable students to explore and hone their talents, enhance their experiences, and develop their skills.

Public school Qatari and resident students, and Qatari students in private schools will take part in activities in youth centers, Qatar Women's Sports Committee, and the Qatar Sports for All Federation, in coordination with the Ministry.

Targeted students can apply online via the Qatar Sports Federation app, which is available in Arabic and English on the App Store and Google Play .

MoEHE's Head of the Programs and Activities Department Fatima Al Obaidli highlighted the importance of involving students in the Spring Forum centers. "The student forums have a key role in the upbringing of students. They serve as a fertile environment that leads to motivating, promoting, and consolidating the best values, creating a loving and attractive educational climate that contributes to building the student's personality and refining his abilities and talents," she said.

She added that the Ministry seeks, through these centers, to motivate students to invest their time in useful, exciting and motivating activities, to train participants to be responsible and socially involved in a supportive and enjoyable atmosphere.