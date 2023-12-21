Novo Nordisk Topping The List Of The Best Places To Work In Thailand For 2023

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 December 2023 - Novo Nordisk Thailand topped the list of the most performing best places to work in Thailand for 2023 according to the annual prestigious“Best Places to Work” certification program.



Novo Nordisk Thailand achieved the first position ahead of a number of employers since the last of couple of years. The company earned the top position based on positive ratings provided by the employees in the anonymous survey and in the HR practices assessment conducted. This recognition is a testament to the unwavering commitment of the organisation to creating an inclusive and supportive workplace culture that fosters growth, development, and well-being for all the employees.



In a statement from Enrico Cañal Bruland, Vice President & General Manager for Novo Nordisk Thailand, he said “We are proud to have been recognized as the Best Place to Work for Women for two consecutive years and as the Best Place to Work for four years in a row. We see these awards as a validation that we are on the right track, but we also acknowledge that we must continue to strive for improvement to better serve our people.



Despite the challenges faced globally around employee turnover and declining engagement level, the average level of engagement of the top performing companies in Thailand is 85% and this is something to be proud of.



Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the 'Platinum Standard' in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, providing employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honour those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.



Every year in Thailand, the program partners with many organizations, across different industries, to help them measure, benchmark, improve their HR practices and use data-driven insights to add value, enhance agility, and increase organizational effectiveness.



