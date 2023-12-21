Wihdat Edge Closer To Pro League Lead

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - After having lost their chance in advancing at Asian competitions, both Wihdat and Faisali hope to catch up with leaders Hussein as the Professional Football League heads into the final matches of the first leg of competition.

Week 11 matches kick off Tuesday with Hussein playing last placed Sahab - a good chance to capitalise on their lead after they were held 1-1 with Faisali last week.

Last week, Wihdat scored a 4-0 win over Sahab to move to within three points of the leaders before they face Aqaba who held Ma'an 1-1 while Faisali remained third and next play Shabab Urdun.

Ramtha were held 1-1 with Ahli and stayed fourth ahead of their match with Jalil, while Shabab Urdun are fifth after they beat Mugheer Sarhan 2-1.

Salt's 1-0 win over Jalil was vital in improving their standing from last to 8th.