Behavioral Healthcare Center Holds Regional Conference On Drug Addiction

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Behavioral Health Care Center - one of the centers of the Qatar Foundation for Social Work affiliated with the Ministry of Social Development and Family- has organized a regional symposium on enhancing social competence within the family to counter behavioral deviations and drug addiction.

The symposium, which was organized under the patronage of the Minister of Social Development and Family, HE Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad, and in the presence of Rashid bin Mohammed Al Nuaimi, who is in charge of the duties of CEO of the Qatar Foundation for Social Work and Executive Director of the Behavioral Health Support Center, sought to acquire the mechanisms that would raise the level of social competence within the family to confront the challenges of behavioral deviations and drug addiction.

Al Nuaimi stressed that as part of the efforts made locally and globally towards combating behavioral deviations and drug addiction, the meeting raised important issues related to drug addiction and its effects on the individual and society, and the role of the family in the prevention of these transboundary and continental ailments, and ways to confront them now and in the future.

For her part, Jawahar Abu Alvin, Director of the Community Awareness Department at the Behavioral Health Support Center, emphasized that the importance of the symposium's topic is that it is a place where people can learn about their own health and well-being.