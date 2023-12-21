Williamson And Jamieson Withdraw From Bangladesh T20is On 'Medical Advice'

(MENAFN- IANS) Christchurch, Dec 22 (IANS) Captain Kane Williamson and bowler Kyle Jamieson have been withdrawn from New Zealand's T20I squad to take on Bangladesh at home later this month.

The duo will be replaced by young gun Rachin Ravindra and Jacob Duffy.

Mitchell Santner, who has led the team on 14 occasions, will be captain for the series in Williamson's absence.

"The decision to withdraw the pair follows further medical advice and consideration of the team's upcoming schedule, with a focus on this summer's Test series against South Africa and Australia," New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said in a statement on Friday.

Williamson will undergo a period of knee rehabilitation and strengthening following his recent return to play in India and Bangladesh

The Kiwis have decided not to risk Jamieson ahead of a busy upcoming Test schedule against South Africa and Australia in the new year. He will therefore miss the upcoming series against Bangladesh and January's T20 Series against Pakistan.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead said the withdrawals were grounded in fresh medical advice. "We want both Kane and Kyle to be in the best possible place leading into the next block of Test cricket against South Africa and Australia.

"Based on discussions with the medical staff and the players it was decided a period of rehabilitation and conditioning was the best option for both of them," he said.

Stead said Ravindra and Duffy provided strong additions to the squad mix for Bangladesh.

"Jacob is an experienced T20 cricketer and always brings a lot when he is part of the BLACKCAPS environment. He's worked very hard on his white ball skills in recent seasons.

"Rachin adds to any environment he's a part of and has a great desire to learn and develop his game - across all three formats," added Stead.

New Zealand T20I squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

