Safadi, UK's Cameron Discuss War On Gaza, Call For Ceasefire, Aid Delivery Into Besieged Strip

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Wednesday met with the British Foreign Secretary David Cameron.

Safadi and Cameron discussed the "catastrophic" situation in Gaza, the efforts made to achieve a ceasefire, and ensure the delivery of "sufficient, sustainable, and immediate humanitarian aid to the strip", the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



Safadi emphasised the urgent need for an immediate halt to the aggression on Gaza, warning of its disastrous humanitarian, security and political consequences.

He reaffirmed the Kingdom's steadfast position in rejecting any future approach that deals with Gaza separately from the West Bank and away from a comprehensive plan to end the conflict and achieve a just and lasting peace based on a two-state solution.

Safadi also affirmed the Kingdom's firm rejection of any attempt of forced displacement of Palestinians, vowing to confront such plans "with all available means".



He stressed the importance of the Security Council adopting the resolution proposed by the United Arab Emirates on behalf of the Arab Group, which focuses on delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Safadi and Cameron discussed the situation in the West Bank and the escalation it is witnessing, emphasising the need to stop illegal Israeli measures and settler terrorism.



The ministers also discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and the mutual commitment to enhance them in all fields, especially in the economic and trade sectors.

Cameron commended Jordan's role, led by His Majesty King Abdullah, to resolve regional crises and enhance security, stability and peace in the region.

Safadi received a phone call from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday during which he stressed the need to halt the aggression on Gaza and ensure the delivery of sustainable and immediate humanitarian assistance to Gaza, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Blinken reiterated the US commitment to providing adequate and sustainable humanitarian aid, facilitating its entry into Gaza and working towards achieving a lasting peace by establishing an independent Palestinian state based on the two-state solution





