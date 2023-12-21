Céline Dion Has Lost Control Of Her Muscles

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

RENOWNED Canadian singer Céline Dion lost control of her muscles as a result of the neurological disease she has been suffering from for years, called rigid person syndrome (RPS), according to the artist's sister, Claudette Dion. Speaking to the Canadian media 7 Jours, Claudette explained that Céline Dion "works a lot, but she doesn't have control of her muscles" so she can no longer sing.

"In our dreams and in hers, the idea is to return to the stage. In what state? I don't know. The vocal cords are muscles and the heart is also a muscle," he added. The singer's sister explained that one of the problems her sister faces is that the disease she suffers from affects very few people in the world, so medical research to find solutions is scarce.

Céline Dion, 55, revealed in October 2021 that she suffered from an illness that affects the nervous system and causes muscle spasms, which forced her to cancel concerts in Las Vegas (USA) that year. A year later, in December 2022, her illness forced her to cancel the European tour she had planned for

Then, the winner of two Oscars and several Grammy Awards stated that she had been suffering from health problems for some time and that the spasms affected all aspects of her daily life, including walking.

The acclaimed Canadian singer expressed at that time that her vocal cords were also affected so she could no longer sing as she used to.

“We are crossing our fingers that researchers find a remedy for this horrible disease,” said Claudette in an interview for the British magazine Hello, while pointing out that it has been very difficult for the family to face the situation since there is very little

they can do to help Celine.