21.12.2023 / 21:03 CET/CEST

CPI Property Group

(société anonyme)

40, rue de la Vallée

L-2661 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102

254

































































Press Release - Corporate News



Luxembourg, 21 December 2023



CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Sale of two Retail Properties to IMMOFINANZ AG



CPI PROPERTY GROUP (“ CPIPG ” or the“ Company ”) is pleased to announce the sale of the Olympia Pilsen shopping centre and a retail park in the Czech Republic to IMMOFINANZ. The transaction value was €165.5 million.



The usable space in both fully rented properties totals roughly 49,200 m2. The Olympia Pilsen Shopping Center is located on the southeast border of Pilsen and has more than 120 shops on 41,000 m2 of space.



The transaction technically qualifies as a related party transaction because CPIPG consolidates IMMOFINANZ. As a related party disposal, this sale is not included in CPIPG's €2 billion external disposal pipeline.



For further information, please contact:



Investor Relations

Moritz Mayer

...



For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website:



