CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Sale Of Two Retail Properties To IMMOFINANZ AG


12/21/2023 11:12:16 PM

CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Real Estate
CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Sale of two Retail Properties to IMMOFINANZ AG
21.12.2023 / 21:03 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release - Corporate News

Luxembourg, 21 December 2023

CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Sale of two Retail Properties to IMMOFINANZ AG

CPI PROPERTY GROUP (“ CPIPG ” or the“ Company ”) is pleased to announce the sale of the Olympia Pilsen shopping centre and a retail park in the Czech Republic to IMMOFINANZ. The transaction value was €165.5 million.

The usable space in both fully rented properties totals roughly 49,200 m2. The Olympia Pilsen Shopping Center is located on the southeast border of Pilsen and has more than 120 shops on 41,000 m2 of space.

The transaction technically qualifies as a related party transaction because CPIPG consolidates IMMOFINANZ. As a related party disposal, this sale is not included in CPIPG's €2 billion external disposal pipeline.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Moritz Mayer
...

For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website:

Follow us on X (CPIPG_SA) and LinkedIn


