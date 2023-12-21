Biomednewsbreaks - Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) Enters Definitive Agreement For $2.36M Registered Direct Offering

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Longeveron (NASDAQ: LGVN) , a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for life-threatening and chronic aging-related conditions such as hypoplastic left heart syndrome (“HLHS”), Alzheimer's disease and Aging-Related Frailty, has announced a $2.36 million registered direct offering. The company entered into a definitive agreement for the issue and sale of 1,355,301 shares of common stock, priced at $1.745 per share. In addition, the company announced a concurrent private placement comprised of the issue and sale of unregistered warrants to purchase up to 1,355,301 additional shares common stock. According to the announcement, the warrants will have an exercise price $1.62 per share and will be exercisable upon issuance; the term of the warrants will be five and one-half years from the date of issue. Longeveron anticipates the offering, which is subject to typical closing conditions, will close on or about Dec. 22, 2023. The company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes. H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

Longeveron is a clinical-stage, biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines to address unmet medical needs. The company's lead investigational product is Lomecel-B(TM), an allogeneic medicinal signaling cell (“MSC”) therapy product isolated from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Lomecel-B has multiple potential mechanisms of action encompassing provascular, proregenerative, anti-inflammatory, and tissue repair and healing effects with broad potential applications across a spectrum of disease areas. Longeveron is currently advancing Lomecel-B through clinical trials in three indications: hypoplastic left heart syndrome (“HLHS”), Alzheimer's disease and Aging-Related Frailty. To learn more about the company, visit

