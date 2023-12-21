420 With CNW - Pilot Project For Marijuana Legalization Starts In Netherlands

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) For years, Dutch coffee shops have functioned in a system where

cannabis sale was permitted , but its growth remained illegal. This led to a lack of transparency for consumers, leaving them unaware of the origins, growers and conditions under which the products they purchased were cultivated. However, that will soon change as the government initiates a marijuana legalization pilot project.

The initial phase of a closed-chain experiment, designed to deliver marijuana from legally sanctioned cultivation to coffee shops commenced on Dec. 15, 2023 . The current timeline indicates that two authorized producers will be prepared to supply coffee shops in the final quarter of...

Read More>>

About CNW420

CNW420 spotlights the latest developments in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry through the release of two informative articles each business day. Our concise, informative content serves as a gateway for investors interested in the legalized cannabis sector and provides updates on how regulatory developments may impact financial markets. Articles are released each business day at 4:20 a.m. and 4:20 p.m. Eastern – our tribute to the time synonymous with cannabis culture. If marijuana and the burgeoning industry surrounding it are on your radar, CNW420 is for you! Check back daily to stay up-to-date on the latest milestones in the fast -changing world of cannabis.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text

CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CannabisNewsWire

Denver, CO



303.498.7722 Office

...

CannabisNewsWire is powered by

IBN