Cannabisnewsbreaks WEED Inc.'S (BUDZ) HEMP Biosciences Inc. Receives Full Suite Of Industrial Hemp Licenses From State Of Arizona

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) WEED (OTCQB: BUDZ)

is a global cannabis and hemp bioresearch company based in the U.S. focused on the development and application of cannabis–derived compounds for the treatment of human and animal diseases. The company, together with its HEMP BioSciences Inc. (“HEMP”) division, today announced its intention to expand into consumer packaged goods utilizing its rare Landrace strains including Original Panama Red, Acapulco Gold, Red Bud Colombian and Santa Marta Gold.

“HEMP has been issued all required licenses for Industrial HEMP; Growing, Nursery, Harvester, Transporter and Processor licenses under Title 3-Chapter 2-Article 4.1 of The Arizona Department of Agriculture,” said Nicole Marie Breen, COO of HEMP BioSciences.“With the renewal of our hemp licenses, we are now in the process of acquiring a cGMP certification to ensure the highest quality products, while protecting the public in this highly regulated industry. We believe HEMP's CBD gummies, oils, cremes, tinctures, balms, both broad and full spectrum, will maximize the entourage effects under the strictest manufacturing processes globally.”

To view the full press release, visit



About WEED Inc.

WEED is a leading cannabis company dedicated to delivering exceptional products and experiences to the cannabis consumer market. With operations spanning Israel, Australia and the USA, the company focuses on innovation, quality and sustainability. Through strategic acquisitions and partnerships, WEED aims to shape the future of the cannabis industry.

