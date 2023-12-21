Investornewsbreaks 5AM Global's Interstellar Soiree To Spotlight Evolution Of Emerging Technology In Stunning Venue

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) 5AM Global recently announced the kickoff of its upcoming event, Interstellar Soiree, a groundbreaking in-person and virtual world tour that showcases the ongoing evolution of AI and robotics. Set to transform the tech world, Interstellar Soiree will take place live at Worre Studios on Jan. 10, 2024. The one-day celebration will offer tech brands and pioneers access to live funding pitch sessions, tech awards and interactive discussions. Hosted by SophiaVerse and sisters of the iconic Sophia the Robot: Grace and Desi, the event continues the“Future of...” Series, focusing on accelerating exposure, adoption and funding in key areas of emerging technology. The event venue, Worre Studios, is designed to bring the future of interactive experiences to life with streaming capabilities for a live audience of up to 1,000,000 viewers worldwide.“With our commitment to helping empower brands to maximize exposure and engage with a diverse and tech-savvy audience on a global scale, we recognized Worre Studios as the ultimate venue for this event,” said 5AM Global Founder and CEO Shawn Andrews.“We are simply stunned by its high-end streaming technology and capability to translate in real time, removing all barriers for global attendees. Therefore, whether in-person or virtually, our participants and attendees will have a valuable experience.”

To register and purchase tickets, visit

About 5AM Global

5AM Global is a strategic marketing and business management firm committed to accelerating the exponential revenue generation of companies and brands. It delivers innovative operational solutions and the most effective and impactful growth strategies and execution, including branding, PR and event production. Visit for more information.

