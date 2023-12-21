Miningnewsbreaks Reunion Gold Corp. (TSX.V: RGD) (OTCQX: RGDFF) Announces Settlement Agreement Over Termination Of Strategic Alliance

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Reunion Gold (TSX.V: RGD) (OTCQX: RGDFF)
has announced that, further to its news release of Feb. 13, 2023, it has settled the claim brought by
Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD)
on a mutually acceptable basis. According to the update, the company and Barrick have agreed that the strategic alliance agreement entered into by them on Feb. 3, 2019, has been terminated. The parties have no outstanding obligations under the agreement, and there are no properties subject to the agreement. A consent dismissal order will be entered in the Ontario Superior Court to dismiss the claim.
About Reunion Gold Corp.
Reunion Gold is a leading gold explorer in the Guiana Shield, South America, focused on exploring and developing its 100%-owned Oko West Project located in north central Guyana, South America. The company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol RGD and trade on the OTCQX under the symbol RGDFF. Additional information about the company is available on SEDAR+ ( ) and the company's website ( ).
