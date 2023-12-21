Miningnewsbreaks Reunion Gold Corp. (TSX.V: RGD) (OTCQX: RGDFF) Announces Settlement Agreement Over Termination Of Strategic Alliance

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Reunion Gold (TSX.V: RGD) (OTCQX: RGDFF)

has announced that, further to its news release of Feb. 13, 2023, it has settled the claim brought by

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD)

on a mutually acceptable basis. According to the update, the company and Barrick have agreed that the strategic alliance agreement entered into by them on Feb. 3, 2019, has been terminated. The parties have no outstanding obligations under the agreement, and there are no properties subject to the agreement. A consent dismissal order will be entered in the Ontario Superior Court to dismiss the claim.

To view the full press release, visit



About Reunion Gold Corp.

Reunion Gold is a leading gold explorer in the Guiana Shield, South America, focused on exploring and developing its 100%-owned Oko West Project located in north central Guyana, South America. The company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol RGD and trade on the OTCQX under the symbol RGDFF. Additional information about the company is available on SEDAR+ ( ) and the company's website ( ).

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to RGDFF are available in the company's newsroom at



About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire

(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

MiningNewsWire is powered by

IBN