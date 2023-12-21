Miningnewsbreaks Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) Commences Production At Three US Uranium Mines

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Energy Fuels (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) , a leading U.S. producer of uranium, rare earth elements (“REE”) and vanadium, has begun uranium production at three of its permitted and developed uranium mines in response to strong uranium market conditions; those mines are located in Arizona

and

Utah. The company is also preparing two additional mines in

Colorado

and

Wyoming

for expected production within the next year while advancing permitting on several other large-scale U.S. mine projects in order to increase uranium production in the coming years. According to the announcement, nuclear energy is increasingly being recognized as a clean-energy resource around the world, with many buyers seeking non-Russian uranium. UUUU is uniquely positioned to immediately increase uranium production through multiple assets around the country, including the only licensed and operating conventional uranium processing facility in the U.S.

“Due to the substantial increase in uranium prices, U.S. government support for nuclear energy and nuclear fuel, and a global focus on reducing carbon-emissions, Energy Fuels is resuming large-scale uranium production,” said Energy Fuels president and CEO in the press release.“Uranium spot prices are currently near

$90

per pound, which is the highest level seen since 2007 when the uranium spot price reached a high of

$135

per pound, or over

$200

per pound on an inflation-adjusted basis. Energy Fuels is recognized globally as a dependable U.S. uranium supplier that operates to the highest environmental, safety and efficiency standards. Energy Fuels has made the required investments over the past several years to prepare for today's uranium markets, and we are uniquely positioned to successfully resume U.S. uranium production in 2024. . . . In addition to aggressively restarting uranium production, we will also continue to rapidly advance our rare earth element processing and other plans, which are expected to become significant value streams that complement our core uranium business.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Energy Fuels Inc.

Energy Fuels is a leading U.S.-based uranium and critical minerals company. As the leading producer of uranium in

the United States, Energy Fuels mines uranium and produces natural uranium concentrates that are sold to major nuclear utilities for the production of carbon-free nuclear energy. Energy Fuels recently began production of advanced rare earth element (“REE”) materials, including mixed REE carbonate, and plans to produce commercial quantities of separated REE oxides in 2024. Energy Fuels also produces vanadium from certain of its projects, as market conditions warrant, and is evaluating the recovery of radionuclides needed for emerging cancer treatments. Its corporate offices are in

Lakewood, Colorado, and substantially all assets and employees are in

the United States. Energy Fuels holds two of America's key uranium production centers: the White Mesa Mill in

Utah

and the Nichols Ranch in-situ recovery (“ISR”) project in

Wyoming. The White Mesa Mill is the only conventional uranium mill operating in the country today, has a licensed capacity of more than 8 million pounds of U3O8per year, and has the ability to produce vanadium when market conditions warrant, as well as REE products, from various uranium-bearing ores. The Nichols Ranch ISR project is on standby and has a licensed capacity of 2 million pounds of U3O8per year. The company recently acquired the Bahia Project in

Brazil, which is believed to have significant quantities of titanium (ilmenite and rutile), zirconium (zircon) and REE (monazite) minerals. In addition, Energy Fuels also has one of the largest NI 43-101-compliant uranium resource portfolios in the United States and several uranium and uranium/vanadium mining projects in production, on standby and in various stages of permitting and development. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to UUUU are available in the company's newsroom at



About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire

(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

MiningNewsWire is powered by

IBN