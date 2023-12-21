(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Ucore Rare Metals (TSX.V: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) , a leading developer of rare earth element (“REE”) processing technology, has completed the third and final stage of planned commissioning procedures at the company's RapidSX(TM) Commercial Demonstration Plant; the company has also begun the U.S. Department of Defense (“DoD”) demonstration program. The demo plant is situated at Ucore's 5,000-square-foot RapidSX Commercialization and Demonstration Facility in Kingston, Ontario; the facility is operated by Ucore's commercialization partner,

Kingston Process Metallurgy Inc.“Since early this year, the company has been testing, adjusting and optimizing its 52-stage demo plant to meet its RapidSX commercialization and demonstration deployment objectives in Louisiana,”

said Ucore vice president and chief operating officer

Mike Schrider, PE, in the press release.

“Ucore is very pleased to announce the completion of commissioning procedures with its third and final mixed REE chemical concentrate

and the commencement of its U.S.–DoD demonstration program. The objectives of this program are to establish a direct techno-economic comparison between conventional solvent extraction ['CSX'] and RapidSX for separating heavy and light rare earth elements and to establish RapidSX technology for commercial deployment in North America.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

Ucore is focused on rare- and critical-metal resources, extraction, beneficiation and separation technologies with the potential for production, growth and scalability. Ucore's vision and plan is to become a leading advanced technology company, providing best-in-class metal separation products and services to the mining and mineral extraction industry.

Through strategic partnerships, this plan includes disrupting the People's Republic of China's control of the North American REE supply chain through the near-term development of a heavy and light rare-earth processing facility in Louisiana, subsequent Strategic Metal Complexes in Canada and Alaska, and the longer-term development of Ucore's 100% controlled Bokan-Dotson Ridge Rare Heavy REE Project on Prince of Wales Island in southeast Alaska. To learn more about the company, visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to UURAF are available in the company's newsroom at



About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire

(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

MiningNewsWire is powered by

IBN