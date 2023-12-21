Gildan Included On The Dow Jones Sustainabilitytm Index For The 11Th Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- 3BL) MONTREAL, December 21, 2023 /3BL/ - Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL: TSX and NYSE) (“Gildan” or“the Company”) is pleased to share that it has been included on the Dow Jones SustainabilityTM North America Index (DJSI North America) [1] for its ongoing efforts towards ESG initiatives. This marks the 11th consecutive year the Company has been included on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI).

Gildan achieved the fifth highest Corporate Sustainability Assessment score in the Textiles, Apparel, and Luxury Goods Industry, placing the Company in the 98th percentile within its sector [2]. This year, 190 companies were assessed in the Textiles, Apparel, and Luxury Goods Industry.

“Gildan's continued inclusion on the DJSI underscores our commitment to sustainability and highlights the ongoing efforts of our employees across our business,” says Peter Iliopoulos, Senior Vice-President of Taxation, Sustainability, and Governmental Affairs at Gildan.“This recognition reflects our commitment to our Next Generation ESG strategy, which aims to create long-term value for our stakeholders and contribute to the well-being of our planet.”

The DJSI follows a best-in-class approach, surveying companies from each industry and identifying sustainability leaders through the Corporate Sustainability Assessment. It represents the top 20% of the largest 600 North American companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index based on long-term economic, environmental, and social criteria.

More information on Gildan's ESG approach can be found here .

[1] Index inclusion announced on December 8,2023.

[2] CSA Score as of October 26, 2023.



About Gildan

Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel. The Company's product offering includes activewear, underwear and socks, sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters or embellishers, as well as to retailers that sell to consumers through their physical stores and/or e-commerce platforms, and to global lifestyle brand companies. The Company markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands including Gildan®, American Apparel®, Comfort Colors®, GOLDTOE®, Peds®, in addition to the Under Armour® brand through a sock licensing agreement providing exclusive distribution rights in the United States and Canada.

Gildan owns and operates vertically integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean, North America, and Bangladesh. Gildan operates with a strong commitment to industry-leading labour, environmental, and governance practices throughout its supply chain in accordance with its comprehensive ESG program embedded in the Company's long-term business strategy. More information about the Company and its ESG practices and initiatives can be found at .

Investor inquiries:

Jessy Hayem, CFA

Vice-President, Head of Investor Relations

(514) 744-8511

...

Media inquiries:

Genevieve Gosselin

Director, Global Communications and Corporate Marketing

(514) 343-8814

...